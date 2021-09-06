Brokerages Set WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target at $36.00

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.
In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $1,259,672.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,136,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,747,809.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
WW traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $22.71. 1,246,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,251. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90. WW International has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
About WW International
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.