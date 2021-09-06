Brokerages Set WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target at $36.00

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get WW International alerts:

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $1,259,672.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,136,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,747,809.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WW International by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,590,000 after purchasing an additional 627,702 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in WW International by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 401,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after purchasing an additional 200,972 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WW International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,675,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WW International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after buying an additional 70,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,328,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $22.71. 1,246,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,251. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90. WW International has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.