Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIPC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 75.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $64.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $80.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

