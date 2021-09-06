Brooktree Capital Management Buys Shares of 800 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 168,406 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $276.65. 648,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,729. The company has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $194.64 and a 52 week high of $280.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.38.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

