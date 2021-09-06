Brooktree Capital Management Sells 427 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Brooktree Capital Management cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.4% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824,893 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,545,155,000 after purchasing an additional 251,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,035,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,093,094,000 after purchasing an additional 178,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,795,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,040,934,000 after acquiring an additional 74,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON traded down $2.61 on Monday, reaching $228.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.80. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

