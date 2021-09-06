BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Lowered to C$122.00 at Raymond James

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James to C$122.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DOO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of BRP to C$125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$127.00.

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$125.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07. BRP has a 52 week low of C$61.35 and a 52 week high of C$126.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$103.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$102.31.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported C$2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$1.27. The company had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.61 billion. As a group, analysts expect that BRP will post 8.7800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.55%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

