Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $119,404,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Bruker by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,487,000 after buying an additional 723,422 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Bruker by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after buying an additional 587,464 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 298.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,780,000 after purchasing an additional 510,017 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,965,000 after purchasing an additional 465,924 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRKR. Citigroup increased their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $91.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.28.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

