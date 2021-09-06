BSClaunch (BSL) Market Capitalization Reaches $274,641.31

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One BSClaunch coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BSClaunch has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BSClaunch has a market capitalization of $274,641.31 and approximately $477,291.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00065600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00147315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00205421 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.50 or 0.07499477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,637.56 or 0.99950337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $498.56 or 0.00946681 BTC.

BSClaunch Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

BSClaunch Coin Trading

