Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $64.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMBL. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

NASDAQ BMBL traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,839. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.07. Bumble has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Bumble will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $5,224,664,000. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. purchased a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $315,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,121 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $218,713,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $147,510,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

