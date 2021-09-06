Burney Co. Acquires 607 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.95. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

