Burney Co. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Burney Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $112.67 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.