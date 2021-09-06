Burney Co. Sells 32 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

VCR stock opened at $320.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.51. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $221.60 and a 1-year high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.