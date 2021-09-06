Burney Co. Sells 462 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Burney Co. cut its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $118.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.50. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $83.04 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

