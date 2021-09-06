Cadence Bank NA Buys 48 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,339. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.15 and a 200 day moving average of $228.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.41.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

