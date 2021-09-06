Cadence Bank NA Decreases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cadence Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.62. 5,366,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,945,329. The stock has a market cap of $197.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.73. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.