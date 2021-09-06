Cadence Bank NA Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,484 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $33,588,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,799. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.99 and its 200-day moving average is $230.68. The firm has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

