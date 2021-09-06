Cadence Bank NA Sells 364 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cadence Bank NA lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.64.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.