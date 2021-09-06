Cadence Bank NA Sells 58 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cadence Bank NA reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth about $326,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 36.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWK stock traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $191.10. The company had a trading volume of 897,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,059. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.19 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

