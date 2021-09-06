CaixaPay (CXP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 5th. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the US dollar. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00065379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.33 or 0.00163153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.89 or 0.00226149 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.21 or 0.07538191 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,662.13 or 0.99953251 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.80 or 0.00963118 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

