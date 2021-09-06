Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $88 million-$92 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.44 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMBM. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research cut Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a C$76.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.44.

Shares of CMBM stock opened at $36.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.58 million, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $27,333.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cambium Networks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 428.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,954 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of Cambium Networks worth $10,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

