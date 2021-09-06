Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $153.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.75, a PEG ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $86.19 and a one year high of $153.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

