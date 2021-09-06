Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Lowered to $54.00

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Campbell Soup from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.80.

CPB opened at $43.05 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

