Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Campbell Soup in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

CPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

NYSE:CPB opened at $43.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,807,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,382,000 after acquiring an additional 131,258 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 8.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 104,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

