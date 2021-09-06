Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Drive Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $7,223,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 27.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 408,755 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 51.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,247,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 424,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Drive Shack by 279.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 960,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 707,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Drive Shack during the first quarter worth $2,309,000. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

NYSE DS opened at $2.74 on Monday. Drive Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $252.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10.

Drive Shack Profile

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

