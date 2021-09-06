Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $365,000 Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at $257,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,837,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

HLI stock opened at $90.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average is $75.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $91.47.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

