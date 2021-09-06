Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $435,000 in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $21.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.54 and a beta of 2.21.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.71). International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

