Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 338 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,319,000 after buying an additional 1,000,020 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,704,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 224,300.0% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 448,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,092,000 after buying an additional 448,600 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,971,000 after buying an additional 278,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 43.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 899,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,332,000 after buying an additional 270,467 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $175.74 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $141.65 and a one year high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

