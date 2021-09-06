Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,423 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 201.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 113,357 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,287,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $60.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.42. Galapagos NV has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $148.68.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

