Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 632 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $609.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $590.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $598.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $534.06 and a 200 day moving average of $521.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

