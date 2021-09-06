Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CABGY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $34.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.04. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

