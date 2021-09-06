Casino Betting Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $7.82 Million (CBC)

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Casino Betting Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0502 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Casino Betting Coin has a total market cap of $7.82 million and approximately $24,828.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Casino Betting Coin

CBC is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official website is casinobettingcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Casino Betting Coin Coin Trading

