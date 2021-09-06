Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Casper has a total market cap of $212.45 million and approximately $64.82 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Casper has traded up 19% against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00067247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.31 or 0.00151602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.88 or 0.00208850 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.47 or 0.07539494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,567.70 or 0.99832284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.65 or 0.00963418 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,326,629,019 coins and its circulating supply is 1,405,381,374 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.