CCLA Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises 1.7% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of Synopsys worth $137,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,476.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 33.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after acquiring an additional 59,431 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1,113.4% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Westpark Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $336.64. 732,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,048. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $340.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $51,818,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,467 shares of company stock valued at $110,053,948 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.