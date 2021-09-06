CCLA Investment Management Ltd Has $62.91 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 659,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $62,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $5,008,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth $151,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.18. 5,606,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,305,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.72. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

