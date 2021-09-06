CCLA Investment Management Ltd Has $78 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,568 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.12% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $77,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,016,000. Cim LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 182,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,002,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,905,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,075,000 after buying an additional 119,230 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 9,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.07. 1,280,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503,078. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $1,263,788.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,714,142.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

