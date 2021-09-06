Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cedar Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.28 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.30.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 45.65%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $235.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $769,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

