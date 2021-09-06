Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Receives $87.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

CELH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Celsius alerts:

Shares of Celsius stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $87.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,810. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 624.43 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.68. Celsius has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $88.12.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $183,019,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock worth $201,646,313 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 98.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,098,000 after buying an additional 2,307,257 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,818,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 57.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,768 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 123.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 645,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 356,817 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,911,000. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.