Centogene (CNTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 7th. Analysts expect Centogene to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.28 million. Centogene had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. On average, analysts expect Centogene to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNTG opened at $10.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06. Centogene has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $209.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of -2.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centogene stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) by 213.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Centogene worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

CNTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centogene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

