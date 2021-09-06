Challenger Energy Group’s (CEG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

LON CEG traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 3,709,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,650,691. Challenger Energy Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95.

Challenger Energy Group Company Profile

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Caribbean and South America. The company was formerly known as Bahamas Petroleum Company plc and changed its name to Challenger Energy Group PLC in May 2021. Challenger Energy Group PLC was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

