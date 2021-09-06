Challenger Energy Group’s (CEG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
LON CEG traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 3,709,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,650,691. Challenger Energy Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95.
Challenger Energy Group Company Profile
