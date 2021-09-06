Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Separately, Roth Capital increased their target price on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.93. 768,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,701. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $87.47 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.20.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 32.65%. Research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at about $668,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 92.0% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 22.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 448,191 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

