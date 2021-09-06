Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.24.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

CHGG opened at $86.62 on Monday. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $62.84 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.98 and a 200-day moving average of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -216.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

