Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 61.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chegg were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,600,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,863,000 after acquiring an additional 670,026 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Chegg by 8.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,724,000 after acquiring an additional 626,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 31.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,719,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,848 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 147.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,901 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 2.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,530 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHGG opened at $86.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.54, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.08.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

