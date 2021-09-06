Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.75 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

CHS has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $603.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.62.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.29. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 33.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico's FAS

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

