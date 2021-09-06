China Resources Gas Group Limited Plans Dividend of $1.20 (OTCMKTS:CGASY)

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CGASY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.1973 per share on Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGASY opened at $58.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.73. China Resources Gas Group has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $58.93.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

