Cim LLC Grows Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $1,918,644. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $252.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.50 and a 52 week high of $252.39. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $218.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.37.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.13.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

