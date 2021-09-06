Cim LLC Purchases Shares of 2,280 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $815,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $321,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,099,081.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $531,319.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,269.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,394. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $109.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.64. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 42.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

