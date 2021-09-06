Cim LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cim LLC lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $396.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $307.65 and a 1 year high of $399.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.09. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.44.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

