Cim LLC Takes $297,000 Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $27,333.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,598.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMBM. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Vertical Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price target on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $36.50 on Monday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.58 million, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

