Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Cisco Systems reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,735,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,092,324. The firm has a market cap of $250.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.70.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

