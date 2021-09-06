Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 138.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Citigroup by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Citigroup by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock opened at $71.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.