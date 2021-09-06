Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clover Health Investments from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America cut Clover Health Investments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clover Health Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clover Health Investments has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.60.

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $28.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 606.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 705,532 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth about $366,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth about $2,783,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth about $1,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

